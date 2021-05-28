Mona Singh returns to television screens after a long hiatus as a crime show host

Mona Singh is returning to TV after 5 years gap as she takes up the role of the host of a crime thriller show named Mauka-E-Vardaat 2.

Actress Mona Singh is known for her excellent acting skills and beautiful looks. She shot to fame with her debut show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi. The actress has been working in the television industry for a long time and has portrayed numerous roles on TV shows. She has a huge fan following who love her and supported her throughout the years. Mona had taken a break from acting in TV serials for some time and after 5 years, she has returned as a host of a crime show.

In an interview with ETimes TV, the actress revealed that she will be soon seen as the host of the crime show named Mauka-E-Vardaat 2. She will be hosting the show along with the actor Ravi Kishan. It will be an episodic show and each story will showcase a woman protagonist, who will play an important role in solving the mystery of the crime.

As per sources, the makers of the show were also in talks with Uttaran actress for the role, but the production house finalised Mona Singh. The actress has been part of numerous fiction and non-fiction shows, but this is the first time the actress will be the host of a crime thriller show. The actress has not done any show in the last five years and now she is returning to TV in a completely new role.

Mona Singh made her debut in TV industry with the show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and later did Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, and Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se. She has also worked in movies including 3 Idiots, Utt Pataang and Zed Plus.

Credits :Times of India

