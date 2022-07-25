Mona Singh returns to TV after 6 years with the show Pushpa Impossible

Mona Singh is a popular name in the entertainment industry and she has been part of several shows. The actress rose to fame with the show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and has not looked back ever since. The actress was last seen on TV for the show Kavach- Kaali Shaktiyon Se, which was aired in 2016. The gorgeous actress will be making her comeback in the Telly industry after a long gap of 6 years, with the show Pushpa Impossible. She shared about her role of an advocate in the show in an interview with Etimes.

The actress has started shooting for the new show and will be playing an advocate in it. She is likely to make an entry by the end of the week. While it's a very prominent role, it is a cameo. Talking about it, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do actress says, "I am playing an advocate named Damini on the show and it is going to be the first time on TV that I would be playing a lawyer. So I am excited to play this role. Damini is good at her job and when she meets Pushpa, she helps her out in a case pertaining to her house. As per the story, unknowingly, Pushpa helps Damini’s daughter and after knowing Pushpa’s issue, Damini decides to help her. Says Mona, "Damini is someone who usually charges a high fee to fight a case, but in Pushpa's case, she does it for free."

The actress has no qualms about doing a cameo in a show. She said that currently, she has time to play only a cameo. She was happy to be part of a show like this because of the storyline and the message it sends out.

Mona Singh will also be seen in Aamir Khan’s movie Laal Singh Chaddha, which is due to release soon.

Pushpa impossible

Pushpa Impossible is about the unconventional journey of a feisty, strong- willed and self-made woman. She sets out on an unconventional path to earn a life of respect and dignity. Residing in a chawl in Mumbai, Pushpa straddles across multiple small jobs to ensure a happy life for her kids.

