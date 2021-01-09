Mona Singh savours Maggi and enjoys her vacation in snow clad Manali with her husband & friends; SEE PHOTOS

Mona Singh has shared a series of pictures with her husband and friends from the snow-clad destination. Take a look.

Actress Mona Singh is currently enjoying her vacation in Manali. The pretty actress is making the most of her time with her husband Shyam Gopalan and friends. The Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actress has also celebrated her New Year in Manali. She has been sharing pictures from the snow-clad destination and trusts us those pictures will inspire you to travel. Mona Singh has been spending quality time with her friends and family and enjoying the snowfall in Manali.

Taking it to her Instagram, Mona Singh has shared a series of pictures. She has captioned it as ‘Garam garam Maggie in the thand with @ikaranmadaan who ate half of my share.” The actress is seen donning winter wear with a woollen cap. In another picture, she is seen in posing outside an Igloo style hotel and captioned it as, ‘yes thats me in an igloo,surprisingly it was warmer in there.” It looks like Mona Singh is having the best time of her life.

Mona Singh had recently revealed that when she was 34 she froze her eggs and does not worry about her pregnancy.

She was recently seen in a web series titled as Black Widows. The show also stars Shamita Shetty, Swastika Mukherjee and Raima Sen. The show is a murder mystery where women killed their husbands after being tortured for a long time. It received a good response from the audience.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Mona Singh on her first Karwa Chauth with husband Shyam: He is fasting for me which is sweet

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mona Singh Instagram

Share your comment ×