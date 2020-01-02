Mona Singh shares first selfie with hubby Shyam Rajgopalan; Fans go gaga over their cuteness

Newly-wed bride Mona Singh has finally shared her first selfie with her hubby Shyam and people are going crazy over the cute-couple. Take a look.

Mona Singh has become the talk of the town, as the beautiful actress is enjoying her happily married after married life. She has also reasons to grin ear to ear as she is enjoying the best phase of her life with hubby Shyam Rajgopalan. It was only a few days before that Mona shared some fun-loving pictures of her goofy bachelorette party, and now she has treated her fans with another surprise. Well, this time the excitement is much bigger as the newly-wed bride has shared her first selfie with her dotting hubby. She took to her Instagram yesterday (January 1) and wished her fans a Happy 2020, by sharing a beautiful picture with Shyam.

In the picture, both Mona and Shyam are seen dressed in their casual best as they spend a relaxing time with each other. But, what caught everyone's attention is Mona's happy smile and shining glow on her face. And within no time, the adorable couple's first selfie went viral and fans couldn't get over their cuteness. Her photo was not only bombarded with fans but also her close friends Rakshanda Khan and Bharti Singh who congratulated the newly-wed Mr and Mrs.

For the unversed, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi actress tied the not with her investment banker beau on December 27, 2019. They exchanged wedding vows in traditional Hindu ceremony in a closed-knit affair. A few days back, the actress had also announced her wedding officially on social media as she wished for a happily ever after with Shyam. What are your thoughts on this lovey-dovey couples first selfie. Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

