Mona Singh shares her bachelorette party pics on social media; The actress looks mesmerizing

While we still couldn't fathom that are beloved Mona Singh is now a newly-wed bride, the latest from her bachelorette party are making us drool over her yet again.Take a look.

Mona Singh is on cloud nine as she is enjoying the best time of her life. The actress recently entered into a new phase as she tied the knot with her investment banker beau, Shyam Rajgopalan on 27 December, 2019. While, we all were trying to digest the fact that our beloved Mona is now a happily married woman, her latest pictures on Instagram have filled us with joy and made us a little more curious. Though the actress kept wedding under the wraps, she has now shared some awe-inspiring pictures from her bachelorette party held in Goa.

Mona shared these inside pictures on Instagram handle and left us all amazed. In one of the pictures, Mona is seen chilling with her pals along the pool side. She is seen donning a beautiful beach wear along with a 'bride to be' sash, while bestie Gaurav Gera wore the 'bride to be' tiara. In another picture, the Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin is seen striking a cute pose with her now hubby. While Mona put on a mask which read 'bride to be', Shyam wore the 'groom to be' mask. Dressed in an off-shoulder black dress, Mona looked absolutely stunning. In one more picture, Mona is seen in an uber relaxed mood as she does the SRK signature style with her friends by her side. We must say, the wide smile and glow on her face proves that she is a happy-happy bride.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin fame Mona Singh's wedding pictures OUT; Dons Priyanka Chopra inspired lehenga

For the unversed, Mona exchanged wedding vows in private ceremony as per traditional Hindu customs in Mumbai. What are your thoughts on Mona's bachelorette pictures from Goa? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Read More