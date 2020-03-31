Mona Singh thanks husband Shyam Gopalan for clicking her candid PHOTOS as she enjoys quarantine period

Mona Singh is making the most of his Coronavirus lockdown time with her hubby Shyam Gopalan. Here's how.

The Coronavirus lockdown may have created boredom in our lives, but it is also given us the golden opportunity to spend time with our family. For our Bollywood and TV stars, it has come as a sudden mini vacay with their near and dear ones, who are every time held up in shooting and promotions. So, they are making the most of it by spending time with their loved ones. And among them is our Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi star, Mona Singh. Yes, the newly-wed actress is spending quarantine with her beloved husband Shyam Gopalan.

The beautiful actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share some candid pictures of herself that we clicked by her 'personal photographer.' Well, we're talking about Mona's hubby. Yes, Shyam clicked some awe-inspiring pictures of her dear wifey as she enjoyed her quarantine in peace and calmness at their home. Mona shared these pretty clicks with her fans and wrote, 'When pati takes good pictures u have to post them all.' We must say, Mona is quite lucky to have a partner who clicks mesmerizing pictures of her. Also, it reflects that Shyam surely understands the beauty of photography, as these pictures are quite artistic.

For the unversed, the actress tied the knot with her investment banker beau, Shyam Rajgopalan on 27 December 2019. She exchanged wedding vows in a private ceremony as per traditional Hindu customs in Mumbai. Only her close family and friends were present to see Mona turn into a beautiful real-life bride. The duo is living a happy life ever since, and Mona has been giving glimpses for her happy married life to her fans. What are your thoughts on Mona's pictures? Let us know in the comment section below.

