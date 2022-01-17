Monalisa celebrates 5th wedding anniversary with Vikrant Singh; PHOTOS

Monalisa is a popular TV actress. She rose to fame with the show Nazar. She is married to Vikrant Singh and the lovely couple recently completed 5 years of wedding. The actress took to social media to express her joy and they are seen twinning in red outfits. She shared some gorgeous pictures along with a lovely caption.

Monalisa looked amazing in her red skirt and top as she captioned her post: "Happy 5 Years my, My partner in crime, My friend, my Loving Hubby… We Are Stronger Together #marriageanniversary #5 #years #love #marriage #friendship #everything #strong #us #partnerincrime #iloveyou".

See post here:

Monalisa and Vikrant love to travel together and these pictures are also from one of their getaways. The couple had even created a reel on Badshah's song 'Sajna'. She captioned the post: "SAJNA with my forever “Sajna” … …. #sajna #forever #love #couple #couplegoals #youandi #trending #song #dance @vikrant8235".

See video here- CLICK

For the unversed, Monalisa and Vikrant dated each other for a few years. Before tying the knot, they were reportedly in a live-in relationship. It was inside the Bigg Boss 10 house that Vikrant went down on his knee and proposed to Monalisa. They also exchanged wedding vows inside the Bigg Boss house and have been together since then.

In an interview with ETimes, Monalisa had also spoken about becoming parents soon. She said that they are planning to have a baby. "Yes, we are planning to have a baby soon (smiles) people will get to know soon. Maybe by next year. There is pressure from my family and Vikrant's also. So, hopefully by next year.”



Also read- Monalisa to replay Mohana in Nazar 3: ‘Its first time a negative character is being loved so much by viewers’