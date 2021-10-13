Monalisa to replay Mohana in Nazar 3: ‘Its first time a negative character is being loved so much by viewers’

Monalisa has been part of the showbiz industry for a very long time now and has been receiving a lot of appreciation for her excellent performances in the projects. She was last seen in the show Nazar 2, where she played the role of Mohana. The fans were amazed at her screen presence. She recently opened up on her role of Mohana (a negative character) with Tellychakkar.

In the interview, Monalisa talked about her role in season two of Nazar. She shared, “I was missing this character a lot. When I got a call for this role after two years, we all were very excited. I couldn't express the happiness of working with the Nazar season one team. The makers introduced a new story apart from Mohana's new avatar. Everyone was missing my character Mohana from kids to adults. Fans used to ask me about Nazar 3. Along with the viewers, even we wanted to come back with this show and it happened.”

On being asked about her return with Nazar 3, she said, “I would definitely love to do Nazar 3. I think this is the first time that a negative character is being loved so much by the viewers. I used to get so many messages on social media ever since I started posting about Ankahee Daastaan. It would be great if the makers come back with Nazar 3.”

She also talked about the reason for taking up an unconventional role, she said, “I believe in surprises. When I used to do Bhojpuri movies, I used to play subtle roles being a heroine. But my role in Nazar was quite different from what I did before. No one thought that I will play such a role. People can't imagine me in negative roles. I am under a bit of pressure when I get such kinds of roles. I get amazed seeing myself playing such different characters.”



Also read- Bigg Boss 14: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas SQUASHES rumours of being a 'special guest' on Salman Khan's show