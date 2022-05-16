Monday Motivation: Rubina Dilaik says ‘Never stop learning’ & inspires fans with her aerial workout photos

Rubina Dilaik is among the most fashionable and highly talented actresses in the Telly world. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and her fans love her stunning fashion sense. The Bigg Boss 14 winner is very active on the internet and often shares pictures and videos on popular trends. Rubina is very particular about her workout routine and prefers to eat healthy as well. The actress has recently shared pictures of her aerial workout and we are definitely impressed by her dedication.

In the post shared by the actress, she is seen balancing herself in the air with the assistance of a cloth rope. She also shared pictures of herself balancing as she inverted and lying horizontal with the assistance of the cloth rope. She shared glimpses from her various sessions and she looked stylish in athleisure outfits. She captioned, “Never stop learning, n then sometimes #flex it”

See the post here-

Rubina Dilaik rose to fame with the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, and she was the winner of the season. She will now be seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Talking about the show, Rubina Dilaik said, “I have endured many obstacles in life that have made me stronger, and I am very motivated and excited to be on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. I am confident that with Rohit Shetty sir’s guidance, I will be able to achieve more than I have set for myself. Much love to all my fans and I want them to support me in this new endeavour.”

Also read- Rubina Dilaik to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12; Actress says she’s ‘very motivated & excited’