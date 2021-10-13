‘The more you ignore, the more your image gets damaged’: Divyanka Tripathi on dealing with trolls

Working as an actor in the entertainment industry has a lot of perks and one of them, which is quite obvious, is the fame attached to the job. However, being in the public eye means one also has to deal with trolls online on a day-to-day basis. Trolls target almost every actor for various reasons, and each of them deals with them in their own way. While some ignore them completely, others choose to answer back. Popular television actress, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya believes that trolls should not be avoided as the right message needs to reach the public.

In a chat with ETimes, Divyanka addressed the issue of trolling and trolls, and said that ignoring them does not really work. She said, "They say that do not feed the trollers or do not engage but I don’t think it is right. I think it is all a myth. I don’t think it really works. I think the myth behind it is that at one point of time they will get really bored and they will stop. The damage is much more I feel. The more you ignore and avoid the more your image gets damaged. The right message doesn’t go out at the right time."

ALSO READ: KKK 11: Divyanka Tripathi's fans say she won their hearts, hail her fearless journey on the show

Divyanka’s popularity grew even more in recent times after her stint in the popular adventure-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress emerged as the runner-up of the season, and was one of the most daring contestants on the show, who attempted every stunt and even won a lot of them. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a picture of her bruised knee from a cycling mishap. Doing so, she emphasized on the importance of embracing reality, which had fans in complete awe of her.

ALSO READ: KKK11 contestant Divyanka Tripathi claims her throne as she pushes Vivek Dahiya; See fun video