Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye Ep 1 Review: Vijayendra Kumeria, Vidhi Pandya’s show is about ambition, dreams & deceit

Cast: Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye

Cast: Vijayendra Kumeria, Vidhi Pandya

The Indian society has often witnessed some intense struggle for women for decades now- the struggle for taking a birth, for education, for making an identity and much more. And while things are changing gradually, the patriarchal mindset continues to exist and create a hindrance. Interestingly, Sony TV’s new show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye starring Vijayendra Kumeria and Vidhi Pandya in the lead has managed to throw light on the same subject with a new storyline as it goes on air tonight.

The story revolves around middle class girl Saumya (played by Vidhi Pandya) from Indore who dreams of becoming a script writer in the telly world. She is brilliant at her work and very ambitious. However, her first struggle comes with her mother who isn’t really supportive of Soumya’s dream of going to Mumbai to fulfil to become a writer. On the other hand, Saumya looks forward to working with Armaan Oberoi (played by Vijayendra Kumeria) who happens to be an ace tv producer. He appears to be someone who supports women’s freedom, their ambition to make an identity in the society and always vouch for their equal rights. But as they all that glitters is not gold.

Armaan has a different perception when it comes to real life and believes in ruling women. In fact, he believes in using the emotions of women to create stories and make money. While Saumya aspires to work with him some day, will she get to know his reality or will fall his goody-good image? Will she fulfil her dream of becoming a writer? You will be left wondering with these questions.

Vidhi Pandya, who made headlines with her participation in Bigg Boss 15, has nailed the role of bubbly and ambitious Saumya. On the other hand, Vijayendra Kumeria had left a mark with his swag and got the audience excited to see him in a grey shade. The first episode has successfully managed to connect with the audience and it will be interesting to see how the story will unfold in the coming days.

