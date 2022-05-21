Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye fame Vidhi Pandya reveals having anxiety due to no work for one & half-year

Bigg Boss 15 fame Vidhi Pandya is presently seen in the popular daily soap Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye. The actress is paired opposite Vijayendra Kumeria, and their pairing is appreciated by the audience. Prior to the show, the actress worked in Tum Aise Hi Rehna, Udaan, Laal Ishq, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 and others. She was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15, but she was evicted very early in the season. The actress recently opened up with Telly Chakkar as she revealed about experiencing anxiety when she was without work for more than a year.

Vidhi Pandya recently shared with Telly Chakkar about dealing with a tough phase of her life after her show Udaan wrapped up. Vidhi was paired with Vijayendra Kumeria in this show also. The actress was part of the show for 4 years, but she could not get work for a long time after it. Vidhi revealed that she was dealing with a tough phase of her life and experienced anxiety when she could not get work for one and a half year.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, she shared about her career is on track for the last two years. She also talked about the comparison of her role as Soumya to her real life, “It’s not at all similar to my real life. My family has always been supportive towards my passion and career, and that is one of the biggest reasons I am working in the television industry now. I had my share of struggling days. I have been in the industry for eight years now but since the past 2 years my hard work is paying off. I believe Saumya will also find a way to make her dreams come true,” she states.



