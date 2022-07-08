'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye' to get replaced with Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati?

Sony TV's show 'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye' starring Vidhi Pandya and Vijayendra Kumeria as the leads started airing on 7th February. However, as per the recent revelations made by the actor of the show, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye will now go off-air. The lead actress Vidhi Pandya herself has confirmed this news in a chat with a publication. As per the report, this show might be replaced with the popular quiz reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

In a chat with ETimes TV, actress Vidhi Pandya who essays the main character in 'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye' confirmed that the show will end soon. The actress revealed that the last episode will be telecast on August 5, and the shoot is expected to wrap up by the end of this month. Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye aired for a very short period on the channel compared to her other fictional show Udaan. When asked about this, the actress replied that back then the shows ran for a long time and Udaan ran for three-and-a-half years. She adds, "However, now we are in times that when a show works, it stays, or else, we have seen several shows wrap up within three months. So, it’s quite an achievement that we will complete six months before bidding adieu to the audience.”

Speaking about her equation with her co-star Vijayendra Kumeria, Vidhi said to the portal that they don't bond well on-screen but it is completely opposite off-screen. Prior to Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, Vidhi and Vijayendra had worked together for three years for the show Udaan. Talking about this, the actress shares that the two have been friends for six-seven years, and the only thing that changed between them is that they share a more mature equation today. She further concluded by saying, "We do not have to talk or greet every time or make any effort. We just understand each other, and that’s the best part".

Speaking of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show's makers will soon announce the release of this reality quiz show.

