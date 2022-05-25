Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye star Vijayendra Kumeriya opens up on giving himself 2 years in the industry to get work

Vijayendra Kumeria is one of the most popular names in the telly industry and has been winning hearts with his excellent performance on his shows. He is presently seen in the successfully running show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye, along with Bigg Boss 15 fame Vidhi Pandya. The actor has come a long way from starting his career with a supporting role to playing the lead in a mainstream show. The actor earlier held civil aviation job but he had quit pursuing his passion for acting. In an interview with Etimes, he opened up on his career choices and his shows.

On being asked about entering the acting industry, he said, “I would not say that my family was not supportive, they were quite supportive. But initially, my mother was a little worried, Ye kya kar raha hai mera beta acchi khasi job hai why is he leaving it... (laughs). There were a few relatives and friends also who kept saying that I am making a mistake and I shouldn't switch my career, so she got a little influenced. But my father used to always say that I will manage things. He still tells me that I should always follow my heart and do what I like doing, only then I will enjoy my life and be happy."

He added, “I had given myself two years to try my luck and skills in the industry. Maine pehle se socha tha 2 saal try karunga agar nahi hoga, then I will go back to my profession or some other job. I would have not wasted my life struggling that I was quite sure about.”

Talking about his shows, he shared that he was doing Naagin 4 when the pandemic happened and they had to take a break. They returned and then the decision was taken to conclude the show and after 2-3 months, he bagged Aap Ki Nazaron Ne Samjha. During the pandemic, he was not out of work. He shared that he is a very optimistic person and if any of his shows come to an end, he is very hopeful that something good will happen next.

