Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi coming together for song 'Teri Ada'; Fans say ‘Excited’
Sharing the picture on her official Instagram handle, Mohsin Khan writes, “Teri Ada” Revealing more info Super Soon on @vyrloriginals @shivangijoshi18 @poojasinghgujral.” In the photo, Mohsin is seen wearing a dark colour jacket paired with a high-neck sweater and Shivangi is wearing a white colour kurta with multi coloured dupatta. Both are standing on a farm and posing. Well, the other details are under wrap and will be revealed soon. Fans also dropped heart emojis and mentioned that they are excited. One of the fans wrote, “Excited like hellllllll’.
Both are collaborating on a music video for the first time. Shivangi Joshi is currently seen in Balika Vadhu 2 playing the grown-up Anandi role.
And Mohsin Khan has not announced any new project after the daily soaps. He is busy shooting for the songs. He was last seen in the music video Uff which was sung by Shreya Ghosal. Shivangi Joshi was also seen in a music video with Shaheer Sheikh.
