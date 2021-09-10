Most kind hearted person: Shehbaz remembers Sidharth Shukla, shares his heartwarming photo

The sudden demise of the actor Sidharth Shukla came as a shock for the whole television fraternity and his massive fan following. He set for his heavenly abode on 2nd September and he passed on reportedly due to a massive heart attack. The funeral of the actor was held at Oshiwara Mumbai, which was attended by his close relatives and friends. After few days of the demise of the actor, his good friend and Shehnaaz Gill’s brother has shared a post dedicated to him as he called him ‘SHER”.

Shehbaz had shared a picture of the late actor Sidharth Shukla as he is seen hugging a small kid. He captioned the post, “Sabko pyaar krne vala and most kind hearted person our SHER @realsidharthshukla”

See post here-



He also shared a story saying "your pain is my pain your family is my family"-

The sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla was one of the most heartbreaking moments for the entertainment industry. It will surely take a long time for his family and friends to come to terms with the harsh reality. Shehnaaz’s brother has been sharing pictures with the late actor. He wrote in the caption, “I have learned from u soo much. And i know i will achieve something big like u my bai @realsidharthshukla.” In an earlier post, he had written, “Akhon se tu hai dur par dil ke bahut kareeb hai AB BAGWAN ki tarah sidharth bai teri pooja kronga ab yahi mere naseeb hai SHER.” He had also shared, “MERA SHER U R ALWAYS WITH US AND U WILL B ALWAYS WILL TRY TO BECOME LIKE U. IT IS A DREAM NOW AND THIS DREAM WILL COME TRUE SOON I WILL NOT SAY RIP BECAUSE U R NOT LOVE U @realsidharthshukla”.

Also read- Sidharth Shukla's one unfulfilled wish: Actor wanted to become a father