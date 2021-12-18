Most Loved Show of 2021: Audiences call Nakuul Mehta’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 the best serial of the year

This year has been quite challenging for everyone courtesy the second wave of COVID 19. The deadly virus not just took a massive toll on normal life, the entertainment industry also had its own challenges. However, despite all the obstacles, the telly world did come with several new shows this year which managed to win millions of hearts. Amid these were Bigg Boss OTT, Udaariyaan, Balika Vadhu 2, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Bhagya Lakshmi. Recently, Pinkvilla conducted a poll asking the readers which happen to be their favourite show among these.

And the result is out now. Among the above mentioned shows, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 starring Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta has been declared as the most loved show of the year. Yes! You read it right. The much talked about popular drama has received the maximum votes. For the uninitiated, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 happens to be the second season of the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain which featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead. While Nakuul and Disha have stepped into Ram and Sakshi’s shoes as the new Ram and Priya, they seem to be winning hearts with their respective performances.

Earlier, talking about the comparisons between the two seasons, Nakuul had told Pinkvilla, " completely sort of understand that there will be comparisons, and both Ram and Sakshi are stalwarts in the industry. Sakshi I am a huge fan of, and even Ram has built such a beautiful career for himself. So, if you look at it from that point of view, it's a tough act to follow".

