Mother’s Day 2021: Avika Gor’s pictures with mother speaks volumes about her beautiful relationship with her

Television actress Avika Gor does not needs any introduction. She is very popular among the masses and more for her role in Balika Vadhu. She played the child artist role. Her performance made her an overnight sensation. She enjoys a huge fan following on social platforms and ever since her drastic body transformation she became an inspiration for many. On mother’s day today, the actress wished all mothers and also shared some pictures with her own mother. Both mother and daughter are very close.

In the pictures, both looked beautiful and their close bond was very much visible. She said, “we are happy, confident and loved with each other and wish everyone a very happy mother's day.” She is seen wearing a lavender colour dress with proper makeup done. The actress kept her hair at one side and opted for purple colour lip shade. While her mother is wearing coral colour suit with her hair open. Her makeup is also on point. Both mother and daughter are looking very beautiful.

Recently, her father and grandmother were tested positive for COVID 19. The actress had also opened up on the battle against the virus and how it affected her family.

Take a look at the pictures here:

She had made her relationship official with Milind Chandwani. She had shared a post confirming her relationship status and wrote, "La vie en rose. My prayers have been answered. I have found the love of my life! (Shiroo ke alava) This kind human is mine. And I’m his.. forever..We all deserve a partner that understands us, believes in us, inspires us, helps us grow & truly cares for us. But, most of us feel that it's impossible to find such a partner. So, it feels like a dream, but it’s real! So so so real! I pray for all of you .. I want u all to feel what I’m feeling today..”.

