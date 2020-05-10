Mother's Day 2020: Divyanka Tripathi wishes mom Neelam & mother in law Manju Dahiya with heartfelt notes

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has penned heartfelt notes for mom Neelam Tripathi and mother-in-law Manju Dahiya on the occasion of Mother's Day. Check them out.

Despite the quarantine rules and the inevitable lockdown, almost everyone has taken some time off and wished their moms on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Just like others, the entire television industry is also celebrating the special occasion. The only difference this time is that it’s been celebrated virtually without any dine outs or parties. Our beloved TV celebs have wished their mothers by sharing some fond memories on social media in the form of candid pictures, funny videos, etc.

Another popular actress of the television industry, Dahiya has also penned down special notes for her mother Neelam Tripathi, and mother-in-law Manju Dahiya. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star has shared a picture with her mother along with a special note on behalf of all her siblings that reads, “Mummy, tell me the secret... what are you made of? You don't compete, you just outshine yourself with grace. You do not tire or stagnate. Tell me the secret, what drives you? You are unstoppable but you are in no race. Inspite of all odds, you find a reason to upgrade. Uplifting yourself from being a house wife to a sports person, dancer, entrepreneur and social worker, you have been more like a trapezist awe-inspiring people and leaving me amazed. Thanks for defining for us how a woman should be today. Love you, Divyanka, Vivek, Priyanka, Aishwarya.”

Divyanka has penned another sweet note of for her mother-in-law Manju Dahiya along with a pretty throwback picture in which the two of them are seen twinning in red outfits. Here’s what the actress writes, “Mummy, It comes so naturally to you - Love, affection, guiding us and pampering us. I can confidently say, you are leaving no stone unturned to spoil us rotten. Thank you for choosing to become my mother. #HappyMothersDay. Love, Divyanka.”

Check out the heartfelt posts below:

A few days back, the Intezaar actress wished her parents Narendra Nath Tripathi and Neelam Tripathi on the special occasion of their wedding anniversary. She had also shared a throwback picture of the two of them along with the post. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is married to Vivek Dahiya and the two of them are currently among the most popular couples of the Indian television industry. The lovebirds tied the knot in 2016 and have been inseparable since then. As of now, both of them are enjoying their quarantine break and helping each other in running household errands amidst the inevitable lockdown. Right from cooking food to taking turns for getting groceries and essential items, the two of them are managing their personal life pretty well.

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was last seen in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she portrayed the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla or Ishimaa. She was paired up opposite in the daily soap that was helmed by Ekta Kapoor. Their on-screen chemistry as Raman and Ishita was one of the main reasons behind the show’s popularity. Interestingly, Vivek Dahiya was also a part of the show for a brief period.

