Mother's Day 2020: Hina Khan shares throwback PICS with her mommy; Calls the latter 'a forever friend'

Mother's Day 2020: Hina Khan has called her mommy 'a first and forever friend' in her latest note for the latter on the special occasion. Check it out.

Numerous Bollywood and television celebs have celebrated Mother’s Day with their moms on Sunday. However, unlike the previous years, this time the celebrations have been organized within the vicinity of homes because of the ongoing lockdown period announced across the country because of the Coronavirus crisis. So, there has been no special organization of parties, dining out in fancy restaurants, or going for trips. This is why the celebrations have been done virtually through the medium of special social media posts.

who is known to be very close to her mommy has wished her on the occasion of Mother’s Day. The Hacked actress has shared a black and white childhood picture and a recent picture with her mother and they are all things adorable. The diva has also penned down a heartfelt note for the latter that reads, “Maa.. My First and forever friend.Happy Mother’s Day Mommy..” Hina has a striking resemblance to her mother and the childhood picture that she has shared is proof for the same. Needless to say, the actress looks cute as a button in this unmissable childhood picture.

Check out Hina Khan’s post below:

On the professional front, Hina Khan was last seen in the movie Hacked which was released earlier this year in February. The mystery thriller has been helmed by noted filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. The actress recently appeared in a short film co-starring Kunal Roy Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi titled Smartphone that has been released in a popular streaming platform. Hina has been able to garner praises owing to her stellar performance in this film.

