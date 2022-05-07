Mother's Day 2022: Bharti Singh to Kishwer Merchant, 5 celebs who became mommies recently

Mother’s Day is a special day for celebrating the feeling of being a mother and sharing a beautiful bond with your child. On this day, all the mothers are pampered by their children. Mother’s day is truly valuable because nothing can come close to a mother's unending love, dedication, and devotion to her children. From the time a child is born to the time they become adults, the mother loves and protects her children at all times around her and shapes their personality to make them battle all odds in life. Hence, Mother's Day is celebrated to recognize the contributions of all mothers. Mother’s Day is very special for all the celebs who became parents for the first time this year. Here are a few names-

Bharti Singh

Popular comedian and Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan host Bharti became a mother of a baby girl a few days back. She shared a glimpse of her baby on the show Hunarbaaz.

Debina Bonnerjee

Debina and Gurmeet Choudhary embraced parenthood a few days back. They have been blessed with a baby girl, whom they named Lianna. She often shares posts with her on social media.

Pooja Banerjee

Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Sejwal embraced parenthood a few months ago, on 13th March. She shared the name of her daughter with an adorable post on social media. She named her Sana.

Shweta Agarwal

Aditya Narayan’s wife Shweta Agarwal also embraced motherhood as she became the mother of a baby boy on February 24, 2022.

Kishwer Merchant

Popular TV actress Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai became the parents of a baby boy on August 27, 2021. They named the baby, Nirvair and Kishwer often share pictures with her baby on social media.

