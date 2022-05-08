Mother's Day 2022: Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan, Mohsin Khan & others shower love on their moms
Check out how our TV celebrities made it special for their moms this Mother's Day.
It is Mothers Day today and social media is filled with wishes from everyone for their lovely moms. Heartfelt messages, beautiful photos, and letters about how mothers have been the biggest cheerleaders throughout our life have taken over social media. Even our Television actors are leaving no stones unturned to make their mothers feel special. From Divyanka Tripathi to Hina Khan many celebs took to their Instagram handles to share pictures with their mothers and wish them on this special day.
Credits: Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!