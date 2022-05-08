Mother's Day 2022: Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan, Mohsin Khan & others shower love on their moms

It is Mothers Day today and social media is filled with wishes from everyone for their lovely moms. Heartfelt messages, beautiful photos, and letters about how mothers have been the biggest cheerleaders throughout our life have taken over social media. Even our Television actors are leaving no stones unturned to make their mothers feel special. From Divyanka Tripathi to Hina Khan many celebs took to their Instagram handles to share pictures with their mothers and wish them on this special day.