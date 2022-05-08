Mother's Day 2022: Divyanka Tripathi, Rubina Dilaik & Mouni Roy drop messages for their fighter moms

Mother's day is celebrated internationally on the second Sunday of May. This year, the special day falls on May 8, 2022. It stands as an opportunity to honor mothers for their selfless love and sacrifices. Today on this special occasion, many celebs took to their social media handles and expressed their love and gratitude for their mothers. Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in the entertainment industry. Today, Divyanka took to her Instagram handle and expressed her love for her mother.

Divyanka uploaded a series of pictures with her family members. In the caption, she writes, "Mummy, you are a paradox of a character sketch written for an average mother. You are possibly the strongest woman I've seen- mentally and physically, you have broken barriers, evolved yourself to better us, and learnt new things with age no bar. You are simply unstoppable Mommy. You inspire us now and forever! Happy Mother’s Day! @neelam.tripathi121 @priyanka_sameer_tiwari @airbus.maestro #FamilyPhotoAlbum" Apart from Divyanka, actress Rubina Dilaik also took to her Instagram handle and shared a video. In the caption of this video, Rubina writes, "Tu kitni achi hai, tu kitni bholi hai… Pyaari pyaari hai, oh Maaaaaaa…. #happymothersday"

Another popular actress Mouni Roy also uploaded a picture from her wedding with her moms. In this picture, we can see Mouni is clicked with her husband Suraj Nambiar, her mother, and her mother-in-law. In the caption, Mouni writes, "Happy mamas day to my mamas and all the maa s in the world #ILOVEYOU"

Fans have showered their posts with love and good wishes.

