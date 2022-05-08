Mother's Day 2022: Shweta-Palak Tiwari to Neena -Masaba Gupta, check out five famous mother-daughter duos

As we mark International Mother’s Day, this is the perfect occasion to salute real women's power – the power of giving life. It stands as an opportunity to honour mothers for their selfless love and sacrifices. Mothers play several roles in our lives, from being our guardians to teachers, they are always supportive. It is a truly valuable day because nothing can come close to a mother's unending love, dedication, and devotion to her children. From the time a child is born to the time they become adults, the mother loves and protects her children at all times around her and shapes their personality to make them battle all odds in life. The bond that a mother and daughter share is something beyond special and can't be compared to any other relationship in this world. On the occasion, let’s have a look at five popular mothers from the industry and their bond with their lovely daughters.

Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is a very popular actress in the industry and her daughter Palak Tiwari is following in her footsteps. Palak made headlines after featuring in Harrdy Sandhu’s music video Bijlee. Shweta shares a very close relationship with her daughter Palak and the two shell out major mother-daughter goals via social media. They are often spotted creating reels and spending some quality time together. They are the perfect example of what a mother-daughter relationship should look like.

Supriya Pilgaonkar and her daughter Shriya Pilgaonkar

Supriya Pilgaonkar was once a part of a popular TV show named Tu Tu Main Main. She is a very talented actress and was also a part of some famous television shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Sasural Genda Phool. Supriya's daughter Shriya rose to fame after playing Sweety in the popular show Mirzapur. Supriya's talent is definitely reflected in Shriya’s performances. The two often share fun videos and pictures with their fans on their social media handles. They make a wonderful mother-daughter pair.

Neena Gupta and her daughter Masaba Gupta

Neena Gupta is a famous and very talented actress in the industry. The actress is very active on her Instagram handle and has a massive fan following. Neena's daughter Masaba is also a very well-known name and needs no introduction. Masaba is one of the most popular fashion designers in the country at the moment. But, apart from her fashion game, she is also making her mark with her appearances in showbiz, be it as her stint as a judge on the fashion reality show Supermodel Of The Year or her performance in the first season of the reality show Masaba Masaba. Masaba is a very proud daughter of Neena and often praises her mother for raising her so well despite all the difficulties. Both are strong and independent women and set some major mother-daughter goals.

Bhagyashree and Avantika Dassani

Bhagyashree is one of the most iconic and loved stars of her time. Be it her innocence or her cute looks, everything worked well with the audience and hit the right chords in their hearts. Well, the actress became a household name after her debut film Maine Pyaar Kiya opposite Salman Khan. Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani has followed in her footsteps and entered the acting world. She made her debut with the Zee5 series Mithya. Bhagyashree and Avantika both have a massive following on their Instagram handles. The mother-daughter duo often share their whereabouts and glamourous pictures on social media. Their fans adore their relationship and always shower love on their pictures.

Sheela Sharma and her daughter Madalasa Sharma

We all known Madalasa Sharma aka Kavya from Anupamma. The actress has won hearts with her charm and acting chops in the TV show. Well, her mother Sheela Sharma is also a well-known actress. Sheela has been a part of numerous films and shows and is best known for the films like Nadiya Ke Paar (1982), Hum Saath Saath Hain, and Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai. In the 80s, she played the role of lead actress in many serials as well. Madalasa and her mother Sheela share a very close and special bond. They are often seen creating reels and posting pictures together on their social media handle. From their pictures, it surely seems that Madalasa is mama's girl and has even got her looks from her mother. They look adorable together and their fans love their bonding.

