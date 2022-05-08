Mother's Day 2022: Sunayana Fozdar expresses love for her mom; Says 'There is a lot of things I owe to her'

On the occasion of Mother's Day, celebs are taking to their social media handles to express gratitude towards their mothers. Many have shared lovely pictures and penned beautiful messages for their supportive mothers. It is a truly valuable day because nothing can come close to a mother's unending love, dedication, and devotion toward her children. Mothers play an important part in raising their children, and for all these reasons they should be celebrated every day. Now Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Sunayana Fozdar also shared the struggles her mother faced while raising her.

As mentioned in the India Forums report, actress Sunayana Fozdar was raised by her mother single-handedly. While recalling the hardships her mother faced, Sunayana said that one day is inadequate to celebrate mothers. She adds that we should be valuing mothers every day as they give all their lives to their children. The actress further appreciates her mother and says that whatever she has achieved in her life, she owes it to her mother. She adds "The strength she has bucked me up! In fact, she has had a lot of hurdles while bringing up me and my sister. But she always kept the strength of character."

Sunayana further reveals that her mother always believed in charity and even when they were not earning good financially, her mother always taught her to donate some part of her earnings. The actress concludes by saying that one day is never enough to celebrate and every mother is special.

On the work front, Sunayana Fozdar essays the character of Anjali Mehta in Television's most popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Each character of the show has carved a niche for themselves and enjoys a massive fan following.

