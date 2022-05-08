Mother's Day 2022: Uttaran actress Tina Datta reveals life lessons she learned from her mom

Television actress Tina Datta gained popularity from the show Uttaran and her role Ichcha is still fresh in the minds of the audience. The actress has come a long way in her career and has been a part of many shows. She constantly shares beautiful pictures of herself on Instagram and gives her fans a sneak peek into her life. On the occasion of International Mother's Day, Tina reveals her relationship with her mother. In a recent chat, Tina revealed how much her mother has influenced her life. When asked about that one trait or habit that she's picked up from her mother, the Uttaran actress revealed that she’s extremely organized and very very disciplined.

Tina further adds that another most important thought process her mom instilled in her is to be hard-working and honest to oneself and others. Tina's mother has also taught her daughter some very enlightening life lessons and that is to always believe in her own karma. Tina says, "She has taught me to do good with others and never do bad to anyone as it all comes back to you in the end." The actress further revealed that her mother has taught her to be a strong independent woman and that is something she will always hold on to in her life. She said that she has learned from her mother that no matter what, how hard life hits we need to hang in there because it’s a cycle of life and everything falls in place. Well, these are some really useful life lessons we need to learn in order to have a peaceful life.

Talking about Tina and her relationship with her mother, they have a bond that is as good as the one you'd have with your best girlfriend. Tina is equally close to her father.

