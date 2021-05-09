Mother's Day EXCLUSIVE: Rubina Dilaik feels she's already won Covid 19 battle due to her mum's encouragement

In a quick conversation with Pinkvilla, Rubina Dilaik, on account of Mother's Day today, spoke of how her mother has been her biggest pillar of support during these trying times.

Television superstar Rubina Dilaik kickstarted the new year by bagging the winning title of the reality show, Bigg Boss 14. The actress post her win was busy as a bee with her professional commitments. Unfortunately, she also recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is in isolation at her home in Shimla. In a quick conversation with Pinkvilla, Rubina, on account of Mother's Day today, spoke of how her mother has been her biggest pillar of support all her life and especially now that she has contracted the virus.

"Talking about mother's day is very special to me as it is going to be about my mother. I have a lot to talk about her," said Rubina.

Adding "My mother has been there in every phase of my life to support me. Today I want to talk about her even more because the kind of love and warmth she showers is unimaginable." The actress further elaborated over how her mother had sensed of Rubina being unwell already and had made all the necessary arrangements for her daughter's comfort, just to be on the safer side.

"When I came home to Shimla and tested positive for the virus, I saw that my mother had already kept the room ready with all the necessities in it. My clothes were kept in the best coordinated way, a music system was set up to pep me up during my isolation period. She had also put up family pictures right in front of me so that I could see the pictures and feel good and not lonely at all," said Rubina.

The BB 14 winner also revealed how her mother is making sure that her daughter is served with the best and most nutritious food during isolation and how her life is currently revolving around Rubina.

"She is taking utmost care of my nutrition and every two hours, she is getting me fresh food, she is making different kinds of cuisines with a healthy twist and making sure I am well-fed. Though I have lost my essence of taste and smell, she still gets me different types of foods that include healthy soups and fresh juices. Her day starts early at 5 AM and she is continuously busy since morning especially for me," revealed the actress.

She added, "My mother makes sure to visit me thrice a day and sits at a distance as she just wants to see me by her own eyes because currently I am pretty weak and unable to walk or talk much. Even if I am sleeping, she comes to see if I am okay. It is truly said that a mother's love is unconditional."

The actress credited her mother for her speedy recovery from COVID-19. "I see my mother do so much for me and it gives me a lot of energy. I am grateful to God for a mother who has a warm heart, great patience and strength. Looking at her enthusiasm and encouragement, I feel I have won half of my battle against COVID, especially because of the strength that she gives me," said Rubina as she signed off.

The actress tested positive for the virus a week ago and is currently in isolation. Rubina is on her way to recovery and promises to be back in action very soon.

