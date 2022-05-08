On Mother's Day, Nakuul Mehta drops a PIC with son Sufi; Says fathers can be mothers too

Actor Nakkuul Mehta is a part of the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, along with actress Disha Parmar. Nakkuul is married to his college sweetheart Jankee Paresh, and the couple has a son named Sufi. Nakkuul always shares pictures and videos of his son, and his Instagram feed is flooded with those beautiful moments which explain their bond. Today as we celebrate Mothers Day, celebs are taking to their social media handles and thanking their mothers for being their constant support.

Nakuul also shared a picture on his Instagram handle with his son Sufi. In this picture, Nakuul holds his son Sufi close to him as he kisses him. It will surely melt your heart as the little munchkin looks adorable. In the caption of this picture, Nakuul writes, "Cause Father’s can be Mother’s too @babysufim #HappyMothersDay" Well, calling Nakuul Mehta a doting father won’t be wrong. This is an old picture in which Sufi looks only a few months old. Fans have showered their love in the comment section.

Talking about Nakuul's son, Sufi recently turned one year old in February. Nakul had shared an adorable video of Sufi interacting with his mum Jankee. He shared in the caption, “365 days of unbridled & pure JOY Excuse us for the mush but that thing they say about parenthood is insanely true. Celebrating @babysufim today and forever & now going back to get some… #HappySufiDay #HappyFirstBirthday #SufiTurnsOne”. The actor's friends and fans shared wishes for his son on the post.

