Mouni Roy adorably kisses hubby Suraj Nambiar in new PIC as they spend quality time in Turkey

Mouni Roy is one of the most popular celebrities in the industry. She has proved her acting prowess in daily soaps such as Naagin, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and others. She enjoys a massive fan following and is quite active on social media. The actress often treats her fans with a glimpse of her everyday routine. To note, the actress got married to businessman Suraj Nambiar and is enjoying marital bliss. Every now and then, she gives a sneak peek of her married life. They are currently vacationing in Turkey and Mouni has filled her social media with vacation pictures.

Speaking of which, Mouni shared an adorable post with her husband Suraj. Taking to the stories section of Instagram, she shared a photo in which she could be seen kissing her main man. Mouni wore a yellow dress and on the other hand, Suraj wore a white t-shirt.

Check Mouni Roy's post here:

To note, the actress is currently part of the kids’ dance reality show DID Li’l Masters 5 as a judge. Recently, Mouni Roy revealed why Kathakali is her favourite dance form in an episode of the dance-based reality show. She says Kathakali is a dance form that includes storytelling. She said, "I feel it is very important for us to show the audience our classical dance forms as well. Our culture is very beautiful, and Kathakali is a dance form that includes storytelling and expressing our feelings and emotions through our eyes."

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in the film Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy. It will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

ALSO READ: PICS: Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy spends time with Suraj Nambiar & her girlfriends in Turkey