Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Wedding: Bride-to-be adorably smiles at her 'everything' in THIS happy photo
On Wednesday evening, Mouni took to Instagram to share a happy photo with her soon-to-be husband Suraj. In the photo, Mouni was adorably smiling at him as they make for a happy couple. The bride-to-be wore a pink suit along with her bright smile. Her fiance Suraj donned a traditional white kurta. The picture was perfect with blue waters in the background. As soon as she shared the photo, her fans and loved ones started pouring in the well-wishes.
See Mouni Roy’s post here:
Earlier today, Mouni wore a yellow outfit for her Mehndi and Haldi ceremony. She looked every inch beautiful in it. She kept her makeup minimal and left her hair loose. Mouni also danced on several Bollywood songs with her to-be husband.
On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in the film Bhrahmastra. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Ayan Mukerji directorial will release in three parts and the first part will hit theaters on September 09, 2022.
ALSO READ: Mouni Roy sizzles in a yellow lehenga at her Haldi & Mehendi ceremony with Suraj Nambiar; Inside PICS & Videos