Mouni Roy and her hubby Suraj Nambiar look adorable as they twin in white; See PICS

Mouni Roy is one of the most promising actors in the industry. She has proved her acting mettle in daily soaps such as Naagin, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and others. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and is quite active on social media. She often treats her fans with a glimpse of her everyday routine. To note, the actress got married to businessman Suraj Nambiar and is enjoying marital bliss. Every now and then, she gives a sneak peek of her married life. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Mouni treated her fans with some beautiful pictures on social media featuring her husband Suraj Nambiar.

In the photos, Mouni can be seen adorably twinning with her husband Suraj. Mouni donned a white oversized t-shirt with black pants. Similarly. Suraj opted for an off-white t-shirt with black pants. They posed sweetly for the camera. While sharing the post, the Naagin actress put a symbol of infinity. As soon as she posted the video, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments and also dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

Check Mouni's post here:

To note, the actress is currently part of the kids’ dance reality show DID Li’l Masters 5 as a judge. On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in the film Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy. It will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

