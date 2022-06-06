Mouni Roy and hubby Suraj Nambiar look adorable as they get all mushy in latest PIC

Actress Mouni Roy is one of the most popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. She has proved her acting prowess in daily soaps such as Naagin, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and others. She enjoys a massive fan following and is quite active on social media. The actress often treats her fans with a glimpse of her everyday routine. To note, the actress got married to businessman Suraj Nambiar and is enjoying marital bliss. Every now and then, she gives a sneak peek of her married life. They are currently vacationing in Turkey and Mouni has filled her social media with vacation pictures.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, the actress shared a mushy picture with her hubby Suraj. They both looked adorable in the post. Mouni shared it on the stories section of Instagram. Mouni looked hot in a sleeveless black dress while Suraj looked cool in a casual outfit.

Check Mouni Roy's post here:

Mouni has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. At present, she is co-judging a dance reality show, DID L’il Masters 5, along with actress Sonali Bendre and ace choreographer Remo D’souza.

In her professional career, Mouni Roy will be next seen in the film Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy. It will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The teaser and posters of the movie have already become the talk of the town.

