Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar dazzle in stunning outfits at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash; PIC

Karan Johar’s 50th Birthday Bash has been a star-studded celebration. The ace filmmaker’s birthday party has been graced by the biggest of names from the entertainment fraternity. Some of them are Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria, Rohit Shetty, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish, Genelia Deshmukh, Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and many more. One of the Television's most popular actresses Mouni Roy attended it with her husband Suraj Nambiar.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar PICS from Karan Johar's birthday bash:

Mouni and Suraj looked wonderful at Karan Johar's birthday bash. Mouni took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of stunning pictures. This series includes Mouni and Suraj's solo pictures and also the duo has posed together in the last picture. Mouni as always was one step ahead with her fashion game and shines in a glamourous thigh-high slit strapless sequin gown with floral work on it. On the other hand, her husband Suraj looked dapper in a suit.

Mouni and Suraj were dating since 2019 and tied the knot on January 27 this year in Goa. The couple got hitched according to South Indian rituals and later according to Bengali rituals. Photos of Mouni dressed as a gorgeous South Indian bride were all over the internet. Recently the duo was seen vacationing in Doha and shared adorable pictures on their Instagram.

Mouni Roy's career:

Mouni has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. At present, Mouni is co-judging a dance reality show, DID L’il Masters 5, along with actress Sonali Bendre and ace choreographer Remo D’souza.

The actress will be next seen in the Bollywood movie Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The first part of the Karan Johar's Dharma Productions-produced film will hit theaters on September 09, 2022. The teaser and posters of the movie have already become the talk of the town.

