Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar look adorable as they dish out perfect 'couple goal' vibes in latest PICS

Mouni Roy is a prominent celebrity in the entertainment industry. The actress has proved her acting prowess in daily soaps such as Naagin, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and others. She enjoys a massive fan following and is quite active on social media. The actress often treats her fans with a glimpse of her everyday routine. The actress is married to businessman Suraj Nambiar. The duo tied the knot earlier this year and since then, Mouni never fails to giving glimpses of her married life on social media.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, the Naagin actress shared a few snapshots with her main man on Instagram as they went out for a picnic date. In the pictures, they looked so cute together and gave perfect 'couple goal' vibes. As soon as she posted the pictures, fans rushed to drop sweet comments in the comment section.

At present, she is co-judging a dance reality show, DID L’il Masters 5, along with actress Sonali Bendre and ace choreographer Remo D’souza.

In her professional career, Mouni Roy will be next seen in the film Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy. It will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The teaser and posters of the movie have already become the talk of the town.

