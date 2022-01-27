Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar look much in love at haldi ceremony as the groom lifts the bride; WATCH

Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy are officially husband and wife now and the actress’ fans can’t stop screaming with happiness. The diva had tied the knot in a dreamy wedding as per South Indian rituals in a five star resort in Goa. It was a grand ceremony in presence of Mouni and Suraj’s loved ones. Interestingly, the couple’s pre-wedding ceremonies had begun on January 26 with haldi and mehendi. And now we have got our hands on a video from their haldi ceremony featuring an inside glimpse of the festivities.

The video had Mouni and Suraj having a gala time with their family and friends as everyone applied haldi to the bride and the groom. It also captured some precious moments of the couple with their loved ones. This isn’t all. The video also gave a glimpse of Mouni and Suraj’s sizzling chemistry as they shared some romantic moments during the haldi ceremony. In fact, groom Suraj was also seen lifting Mouni in his arms. Clearly these inside glimpses for the couple’s haldi ceremony were all about love and happy moments.

Check out the video of Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s haldi ceremony here:

It is reported that the couple will also have a Bengali wedding tonight. This will be followed by a sangeet ceremony on January 28 in Goa. According to media reports, the newlyweds will be seen shaking a leg on Varun Dhawan’s popular track First Class from Kalank during the sangeet ceremony. Mouni and Suraj had also planned a wedding reception for friends in Mumbai. However, they have reportedly cancelled the reception in wake of the rise in COVID 19 cases.

