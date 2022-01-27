Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar pose with ‘bride squad’ Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif, Aashka Goradia & others

Naagin fame actress Mouni Roy finally tied the knot with her beau Suraj Nambiar today. The couple got married in South Indian traditional method in the presence of their family and close friends. The wedding was held in Goa and was a very close-knit affair with just 50 people. Mouni Roy’s bride squad has been sharing insights about the wedding through their posts and stories on social media. In the given pictures, here is a glimpse of the bride squad along with the newlyweds.

The adorable couple Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar had a beautiful wedding in Goa, and they were seen having a great time after the functions. They shared pictures on social media from the pre-wedding functions and wedding rituals. Now, pictures of the bride squad have surfaced on social media and we are amazed by their gorgeous attires for the wedding. Mandira Bedi has donned a traditional South Indian white saree with a statement necklace. Actress Aamna Sharif has worn a beautiful gold and red silk saree. Her hair is in a tight bun and she has accessorized it with heavy traditional jewellery. Aashka Goradia also wore the traditional creamy white sari with a golden border. In the pictures, newlyweds are seen seated on stairs and surrounded by all the bridesmaids.

See post here-

Mouni Roy also shared beautiful pictures from her South Indian-style wedding. She looked beautiful in a white saree and red border. She shared a post with the caption, “I found him at last ..Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings… 27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni”.



Also read- 'We're Married' Mouni Roy announces finding hubby Suraj Nambiar 'at last' with beautiful wedding photos