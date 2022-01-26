Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar pose with the glamourous Mandira Bedi as she showers love on the couple; PIC

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s pre-wedding festivities have begun and how! Social media is filled with pictures and videos from their Haldi and Mehendi ceremony that is taking place today in Goa. Reportedly, Mouni and Suraj will be tying the knot tomorrow, i.e, January 27 at the Hilton resort in Goa. Well, with whatever pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet it is clear that everyone is having a gala time. Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni’s BFF Mandira Bedi shared pictures of her looking gorgeous in yellow as she poses with the bride and groom-to-be.

In the picture, we can see Mandira Bedi dressed in a yellow off-shoulder top over a grey lehenga. She has paired her lehenga with a green chocker and jhumka set. In the first picture, she is posing beside Mouni Roy who looks stunning in a yellow lehenga. In the next picture, we can see Suraj Nambiar hugging Mandira as they both smile for the camera. Sharing these pictures, Mandira wrote, “Mon, Suraj…and so it all begins. I love you both, more than you know.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy’s Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani too is present at the wedding with his wife Neha and both of them are sharing lovely pictures and videos from the pre-wedding festivities. In one of the videos, we could see Mouni shaking a leg with BF Suraj Nambiar and the couple looked extremely happy.

