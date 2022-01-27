Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s sangeet performance include Pushpa's Oo Antava?

Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy are officially wife and husband as the couple exchanged wedding vows today in a grand ceremony in Goa. After a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony, Mouni Roy tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar as per Bengali traditions. Mouni and Suraj’s pre-wedding festivities had begun on January 26 and the couple is now set to host their sangeet ceremony tomorrow. While glimpses from their wedding rituals have gone viral on the internet, fans can’t wait to witness their sangeet ceremony.

Now, as per the latest reports in India Today, Mouni and Suraj will dance to Pushpa’s Oo Antava from the film. Apart from that, Mouni who is a terrific dancer is also going to perform solo. They will also groove over Palak Tiwari and Hardy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee. A source close known to IndiaToday.in said, "They [Mouni and Suraj] are doing something different. Their sangeet will take place on January 28, after their wedding. Mouni and Suraj will dance to Varun Dhawan's First Class from Kalank. Their dance is choreographed by Rahul Shetty of Dance India Dance fame."

Mouni Roy has been dating Suraj Nambiar for a while now. According to the reports, the couple first met each other on New Year’s eve 2019 in Dubai. Earlier today, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar posted pictures from their wedding. Sharing the same, Mouni wrote, “I found him at last .. Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings 27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni (sic).”

