Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar thanked their guests with gift hampers; Check out what all was inside it

Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have been trending on social media ever since their marriage videos and pictures went viral. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Goa. They exchanged wedding vows in–South Indian and Bengali rituals. Unlike others, Mouni and Suraj held their Sangeet ceremony post their marriage. In a recent interview with a news portal, Mahendra Gangadharan, the planner of Mouni’s wedding revealed that the couple post their wedding thanked the guests and gave them a hamper box.

Wondering what all was inside it? The planner tells India Today that the gift hamper consists of floral masks, a chain, a thank you note from the couple, a glass bottle with seashells charms, and some munchies.

Mahendra Gangadharan further shared, "Mouni had reached out to us and was very particular about everything - from the type of flowers to the colour of flowers, shades, etc. Basically, she wanted something very fine, classy and glamorous. She had all the taste of Bollywood. Mouni had a lot of references to show us and we even shared a few suggestions. We had different styles of decor and flowers for every event. She was very passionate about what she wanted. Mouni wanted something romantic and dreamy and we made it happen for her. She was really very happy."

Mouni Roy married her beau Suraj Nambiar on January 27. The couple had also planned a wedding reception for friends in Mumbai. However, they have reportedly cancelled the function in wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases.



