Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tie the knot as per South Indian rituals

Mouni Roy is all over the news these days for her wedding with beau Suraj Nambiar. The couple has been dating each other for a while and took the plunge in a grand ceremony in Goa. And while the wedding festivities had begun on January 26, as per the recent update, Mouni and Suraj have tied the knot as per South Indian rituals in the presence of their respective family members and close friends. It was a traditional South Indian wedding with the bride and groom opting for a traditional look for the D-Day.