Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar visit spiritual leader Sadhguru’s ashram; Photos & Video

Mouni Roy got married to beau Suraj Nambiar on 27th January this year. The actress is known to be a spiritual person. She and Suraj recently paid a visit to the spiritual guru, Sadhguru’s ashram. They sought his blessings and Mouni Roy also shared pictures with him on social media. Mouni Roy is seen clad in a beautiful red saree. She paired it with statement jhumkas. Suraj Nambiar had also sported a red kurta pyjama. They got clicked with the Sadhguru and Mouni captioned the post as, “Grateful thankful blessed @sadhguru #bliss”.

Mouni shared glimpses of her conversations with Sadhguru. She wrote in captions, “Of precious conversations”.

Mouni had also shared a mini vlog of her little trip to the ashram along with Suraj. She also offered a glimpse into the beautiful ashram. She captioned, “A day at the ashram #mysafehaven”.

Mouni Roy is an ardent worshipper of Lord Shiva. The actress is enjoying the best phase of her personal and professional life. She has ventured into business by launching an education website with Suraj. She is the judge for the reality show, Dance India Li'l Masters 5. Mouni will be co-judging the show with choreographer-filmmaker Remo Dsouza and actress Sonali Bendre.



