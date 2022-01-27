Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar wedding: Mandira Bedi and Smriti Irani send wishes

Mouni Roy got married to her beau Suraj Nambiar in South Indian traditional ceremony. Mouni Roy was dressed in a white saree with red and golden border. She had paired the look with golden traditional jewellery. Suraj Nambiar had worn a golden kurta and dhoti. In the picture shared by Mandira Bedi, she is seen seated with the newlyweds as they get clicked with happy faces. Mandira Bedi is a close friend of the actress Mouni Roy and she among the few people who attended her wedding.

In the picture, Mandira Bedi is seen clad in a traditional white saree with golden border and white blouse. She has paired the look with statement necklace. The actress is seen kissing Suraj on the cheek in a picture, and in another picture she is seen dancing with happiness. She shared in the caption, “Ecstatic to be with and thrilled for my fav people Mr and Mrs Nambiar !! Beautiful ceremony ! I love you @imouniroy @nambiar13”.

See post here-

Smriti Irani also shared a post, “This girl came into my life 17 years ago .. they claimed she was a novice then but such was her wisdom that she brought warmth & much joy along with the life lessons she infused amongst those who are lucky to have her as a friend , as family . Today she begins a new journey. May all the Gods be kind and bless her with happiness, prosperity and good health.. for the boy.. well you are one hell of a lucky man .. God bless @nambiar13 .. love you @imouniroy”.

See post here-

Newlywed Mouni Roy has shared a picture of the of herself and husband Suraj Nambiar on the social media. She shared in the caption, "I found him at last .. Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings… 27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni"

Numerous friends from the industry have sent wishes on the post-

Also read- Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Wedding: Arjun Bijlani shares stunning PICS of bride-to-be from haldi ceremony