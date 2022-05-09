Mouni Roy to Ankita Lokhande, 5 beautiful TV divas who can slay in any outfit

Our TV actresses never fail to flaunt their perfect outfits. Be it red carpet events, movie promotions, or heading to the gym, they always look their best. Over the years, many actresses have served us with some of the most iconic looks. Many celebs are even considered to be fashion icons. There are also several actresses who manage to get us hooked with their excellent fashion sense. And we have curated a list of five stylish TV actresses who can nail any look with perfection.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma often grabs eyeballs for her bold avatar and pictures which she shares on social media. She has also earned the second position in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List in 2017. This diva loves to flaunt glamourous outfits and surely knows how to make heads turn. Here Nia looks stunning in a pink thigh-high slit dress which she has paired with white heels. This picture is from Nia's last year's birthday celebration. Well, a thigh-high slit dress can be the perfect outfit one can wear at a grand birthday celebration.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan has not only captivated audiences with her on-screen talents, but she has also established herself as a fashion star. Hina's Instagram feed is a treat for the eyes, and one can take a ton of style inspiration from her shared pictures. Here Hina wore a stunning white lace dress and has pared it with white heels. She kept her hair open while her makeup is subtle and perfectly suits her outfit.

Ankita Lokhande

This diva rose to fame from her stint in Pavitra Rishta and since then her marvelous acting has been swooning her fans. Ankita has a massive fan following on her social media handles and never fails to update her fans with her whereabouts. Apart from this, Ankita is considered a fashionista in the television industry as she is always seen dropping gorgeous pictures. Speaking of this picture, Ankita has opted for a red floral printed saree and has carried her outfit with utmost grace and style. She styled her hair straight with a middle partition and her vermilion is visible. Here the actress chose simple makeup which perfectly complements her look.

Mouni Roy

Naagin fame Mouni Roy has always been one step ahead when it comes to making beauty and fashion statements. The actress enjoys a massive following on social media owing to her fashionable looks and glam outfits. Here the diva looks dazzling in a black lehenga and platinum crop top. Right from western to traditional, Mouni can ace every look. There are times when she channels her inner desi girl and shines in lehengas and sarees. But, on some days, she can be seen in the most resplendent dresses as well.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari has been quite active on social media and has a massive fan following. She is one of the biggest names in the television industry. From her amazing expression, her natural acting to her stunning fashion sense, she is loved by one and all. Here Shweta looks drop-dead gorgeous in a beige saree and has paired her outfit with a choker. She looks regal and elegant. To note, Shweta Tiwari is the mother of actor Palak Tiwari and also has a son named Reyansh.

