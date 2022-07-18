Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Remo Dsouza & others glam up for a 'Dhamaal night' in the city; PICS

Actress Mouni Roy is one of the most popular names in the television industry. She enjoys a massive fan following owing to her style statement and acting chops. Apart from being a talented actor, she also serves gorgeous looks and her Instagram posts are proof that she can nail any outfit effortlessly. Recently, Mouni attended a bash in the city along with other popular stars. These celebs glammed up and had put their best fashion foot forward for the event.

Today, Mouni Roy uploaded several glamourous pictures along with her friends on her Instagram handle. In these photos, the stars look all decked up as they attend the bash and have a gala time. Mouni can be seen posing along with Remo Dsouza, Rahul Shetty, Lizelle Dsouza, Arjun Bijlani, Neha Swami, and others. Sharing these snaps, Mouni captioned, "Outtakes from the other night".

Arjun Bijlani also dropped several photos from the event along with his wife Neha Swami and Mouni Roy, Rahul Shetty, Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Remo Dsouza, and Lizelle Dsouza, among others. Sharing these photos, Arjun captioned, "Definitely a Dhamaal night like it was mentioned on the invite !!"

Speaking about Mouni's professional commitment, the actress will star in the most awaited film of the year 'Brahmastra', which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna in important roles. The first part of Karan Johar's film will hit theaters on September 09, 2022.

About Arjun Bijlani's career:

Arjun has been part of successful shows including Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others. Arjun was last seen in the entertainment-based show Smart Jodi, where he participated with his wife, Neha Swami. The actor is presently hosting the Star Plus reality show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.

