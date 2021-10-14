Mouni Roy on Durga Puja: Every year I would look forward to visiting pandals, dressing up, doing puja & more

Like every year, Mouni Roy is celebrating Durga Puja with great enthusiasm. In a recent interview, Mouni opened up about the celebrations this year and how she misses celebrating her favourite festival with her father.

Speaking to ETimes, the Gold actress said that though the pandemic is not over yet, she is happy that people are following protocols as they participate in the festivities like Navratri and Durga Pujo. This year, the actress is having a low-key celebration at home in Mumbai.

Remembering the beautiful time she would spend in her hometown in West Bengal during the festival, she shared, “Every year, I would look forward to hanging out with family, visiting pandals, dressing up, doing puja and the other rituals. It was nice to see little girls in their traditional attires. Everything would be so bright and colourful. In my hometown, entire streets would be lit up with bright lights and it looked so beautiful. I remember as kids, on Dashami, we would get money and sweets from our elders.”

Unfortunately, due to her busy up work schedule, it became difficult for Mouni to visit her hometown during Durga Puja over the years. However, her family ensured that she didn’t feel lonely in Mumbai during such occasions and visited her during the festivities.

Mouni also shared that it is her father whom she misses the most. “In Cooch Behar, my dad and I would set out early in the morning to see different Maa Durga murtis. In the evenings, we would visit the same places with other family members and friends, as the pandals would all be lit up and look completely different.” Mouni said the festival remains special for her. “Durga Puja has been an integral part of all our functions. I have grown up watching it. I can’t be more thankful for everything that Durga Maa has blessed me with. I know she will give me whatever is good for me and whatever I am destined to have.”