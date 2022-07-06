Mouni Roy enjoys 'Mumbai ki baarish', looks breathtaking in blue outfit; WATCH

Mouni Roy is a famous celebrity in the entertainment industry. The actress has proved her acting prowess in daily soaps such as Naagin, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and others. She enjoys a massive fan following and is quite active on social media. The actress often treats her fans with a glimpse of her everyday routine. Speaking of which, Mouni gave a glimpse on social media as she enjoyed Mumbai Rains.

The Naagin actress shared a reel on Instagram where she can be seen enjoying the rain from her balcony. She can be seen wearing beautiful blue ethnic wear. Her little dog also made a guest appearance in the video, making it cuter. As soon as she posted the video, fans rushed to drop sweet comments in the comment section.

Watch Mouni Roy's video here

In her personal life, Mouni is married to businessman Suraj Nambiar. The couple has recently completed five months of marital bliss. The couple had a destination wedding in Goa in presence of close friends and family members.

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen judging the reality show, DID Li'l Masters. Next, she will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's film, Brahmastra. She plays the antagonist in this sci-fi film featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy and will hit the theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

