Mouni Roy exudes class & style as she dons a blue and white outfit for latest photoshoot; PICS

Mouni Roy is one of the most popular names in the television industry. She enjoys a massive fan following owing to her style statement and acting chops. Her gorgeous looks have also been the talk of the town and her social media posts are proof that she can shine like a star in any outfit effortlessly. Mouni's pictures go viral within the blink of an eye and she has millions of followers on her Instagram handle.

Mouni Roy's new Instagram post:

Today, Mouni took to her Instagram account and managed to stun her followers yet again. The actress is a trendsetter and her voguish snaps are a treat for her fans. Here, Mouni opted for a one-shoulder bralette top and blue high waist bikini shorts and paired a belt with her bottoms. She exuded class as she donned a white jacket. Sharing these photos, she wrote, "Life’s a dandelion white.."

Speaking of her personal life, Mouni and Suraj were dating since 2019 and tied the knot on January 27 this year in Goa. The couple got hitched according to South Indian rituals and later according to Bengali rituals.

On the professional front, Mouni will star in the most awaited film of the year 'Brahmastra' which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna in important roles. The first part of the film franchise will hit theaters on September 09, 2022.

Also Read: Mouni Roy finds it difficult to lose after 'shaadi' extra weight; Here's why