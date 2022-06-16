Mouni Roy exudes elegance and royalty as she dons a white embellished gown; PHOTOS

Actress Mouni Roy is one of the most popular names in the television industry. She enjoys a massive fan following owing to her style statement and acting chops. Apart from being a talented actor, she also serves gorgeous looks and her Instagram posts are proof that she can nail any outfit effortlessly. She surely knows how to strike the balance with her glamourous looks and acting chops.

Today, Mouni treated her fans by uploading another series of stunning photos. In these pictures, Mouni sparkled like a shining star in a heavily embellished white deep v-neck gown. The actress looks breathtaking as she strikes a pose in this royal outfit. Sharing these pictures, Mouni captioned, "White or Black & nothing in between x". Mouni's friend Rahul Shetty dropped an interesting comment on Mouni's pictures. Instead of complimenting her, Rahul wrote, "Is this a “Palat” moment or a “Kaun hai jisne doobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha” @imouniroy oh sorry JUNOON" Replying to his funny comment, Mouni said, "@rahuldid now you wait how I elaborate your photos and caption". Mouni's fans have also showered their love on her pictures.

Mouni Roy's successful career:

Mouni has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. At present, she is co-judging a dance reality show, DID L’il Masters 5, along with actress Sonali Bendre and ace choreographer Remo D’souza.



Mouni Roy in Brahmastra:

Mouni Roy is all set to spread her magic in 'Brahmastra', which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The first part of the Karan Johar's Dharma Productions-produced film will hit theaters on September 09, 2022.

Mouni's look in the first teaser of the film also left fans curious. She was seen with red eyes and a similar aura that depicted pure evil. Seeing her look, fans certainly were left excited to see her face off against Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the film.

