Mouni Roy finally CONFIRMS wedding reports with boyfriend Suraj Nambiar; Watch video

On Monday, January 24, the 'Brahmastra' actress Mouni Roy was spotted in the city. The popular actress has been in the headlines owing to the reports of her wedding. Until now, Mouni remained tight-lipped about her relationship, but on Monday evening, the actress finally dropped a major hint.

A new video surfaced on social media wherein one of the paparazzi members was heard congratulating Mouni for the wedding to which the actress, surprisingly, reacted to him as she replied, "Thank you". The ‘Made in China’ actress was seen sporting a black crop top and yoga pants as she posed for the shutterbugs. For those unaware, Mouni Roy and beau Suraj Nambiar are all set to tie the knot in a few days in Goa.

A few days back, Pinkvilla exclusively confirmed Mouni and Suraj Nambiar’s wedding venue and guest list. As per our source, "Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar plan to have an intimate and exquisite destination wedding in Goa. And the private affair will take place at the luxurious Hilton Goa Resort in the state."

"The couple had their hearts set on the location for their marriage since the start because Goa is their favourite destination. Mouni and Suraj will have a beautiful ceremony in the lap of nature. Keeping the current situation in mind, only their immediate family and close friends will join the couple on their joyous occasion. The preparations at the venue are in full swing right now,” our source further added.

On the work front, Mouni was last seen on the big screen in ‘Velle’ and will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji directed ‘Brahmastra’.

