Mouni Roy finds it difficult to lose after 'shaadi' extra weight; Here's why

Mouni Roy is one of the most glamorous actresses with a svelte figure. Her choice of outfits accentuates her physique perfectly well and inspires people to have a healthy life. However, the Brahmastra actress feels that she has put on a lot of weight post her wedding and is having a hard time getting rid of it. She is currently on a staycation with husband Suraj Nambiar and has been sharing lovely photos and videos from their trip on Instagram.

Mouni Roy shared a series of posts from their lunch-time and also of the amazing platter of rice, roti and saag served to them. Post that she engrossed herself in reading, also giving a scenic view of the location, straight onto nature's lap. While Mouni is having a great time, one thing that has left her bothered is the extra weight gained post her wedding. The actress is trying her best to lose the unwanted weight but can't keep herself away from eating. Mouni shared her photo with the caption, "So difficult to shed the after 'shaadi' extra weight especially when you can't stop eating!!!!"

Take a look at the post here:

A few days ago, Mouni Roy posted photos of her eating and made it clear to everyone that she eats. Her BFF Aashka Goradia commented on the post, "World needs to know!! YOU EAT!"

Mouni Roy's professional commitments:

Mouni Roy was seen judging the reality show, DID Li'l Masters and will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's film, Brahmastra. She plays the antagonist in this sci-fi film featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy and will hit the theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

